Mixed bag of wintry weather on way for parts of N.B.

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for parts of New Brunswick as a mixed bag of weather heads for the Maritimes, says Environment Canada meteorologist Darin Bogel.

"We have a fairly significant low-pressure system that's going to develop south of Long Island later tonight and it's going to intensify as it pushes northeastward," he said.

Central and northwestern parts of the province will see prolonged periods of freezing rain overnight into Sunday morning.

NB Power has tweeted that it is "monitoring the weather as it progresses and our crews are ready to respond if power outages happen."

Special weather warnings have been issued for the remainder of the province as a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain are expected.

"Where the cold air sits in, it's going to give us some wintry weather over parts of northern New Brunswick until that warm air can displace it," Bogel said.

Snow and ice pellet amounts will range from 5-10 centimetres over higher terrain.

He added there will be a reverse temperature trend as temperatures begin to rise overnight but the north won't experience that until Sunday morning.

Freezing rain is expected to continue overnight and into Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach 10 C in the north and 12 C in the south.

Some parts of southern N.B. could get up to 50 millimetres of rain before it tapers to drizzle or showers in the afternoon.

There will also be strong easterly winds developing in the south Saturday night and Sunday in the north. Gusts are forecast to reach 80 km/h along parts of the coast.

There may be higher than normal water levels expected in the Chaleur Bay at high tide on Sunday evening.