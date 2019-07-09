Search for missing 68-year-old woman in St. Stephen area enters 2nd day

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 68-year-old woman last seen in St. Stephen.

Edith Lorraine Williams was last seen near the Garcelon Civic Center at about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to St. Stephen RCMP. She was reported missing about five hours later.

A statement issued Tuesday said Williams a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.

Williams is described as five feet eight inches tall and about 140 pounds, with short salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, knee-length dark shorts and white sneakers.

Police are asking the pubic's help in locating Edith Lorraine Williams. (RCMP)

Police are asking people and businesses owners in St. Stephen and the outlying areas to check their properties, including buildings such as sheds and garages.

Ground search and rescue teams from across New Brunswick and provincial Natural Resources officials are assisting the RCMP search.

Search and rescue crews have been assisting the RCMP search for Edith Lorraine Williams in the St. Stephen area. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

An RCMP helicopter was deployed Monday to help with the search effort.

Police are asking anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030.