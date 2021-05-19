RCMP search for missing pregnant woman in Moncton

Codiac RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman from Moncton.

Ashley Johnston was last seen on Saturday at around 9:45 p.m., near the Moncton Hospital on MacBeath Avenue. She was reported missing to police that same day.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but so far have been unsuccessful. Police are concerned for her wellbeing," RCMP said in a statement.

Johnston is five feet and five inches tall and is about 33 weeks pregnant.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green hospital gown and a blanket.