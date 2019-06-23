RCMP asking for help to locate missing Moncton woman

Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 30-year-old Moncton woman.

Michelle Johnson was last heard from on June 17. She was reported missing two days later.

"Her family and police are concerned for her well-being," an RCMP press release said.

Johnson is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds with auburn hair and blues eyes. She was last seen wearing dark jeans and a pink tank top.

Police believe Johnson is in the Moncton area.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Codiac RCMP.