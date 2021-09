Fredericton Police say the search for a missing 28-year-old woman is over. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Police say a missing woman last seen on Sept. 25 has been located.

"The 28-year old woman that was posted as missing on September 27, 2021, has been located safe and sound," said Fredericton Police public information officer Alycia Bartlett in a statement. "Thank you for your assistance."