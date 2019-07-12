Police call off ground search for missing 68-year-old woman from St. Stephen

Police have called off the co-ordinated search for Edith Lorraine Williams but say they continue to investigate the St. Stephen woman's disappearance.

On Friday, RCMP released a new surveillance photo of the 68-year-old Williams, who has not been seen since Sunday.

The photo was captured that day at 10:30 a.m. on Budd Avenue near the walking trail in St. Stephen.

Williams was last seen near the Garcelon Civic Centre later in the day, around 8 p.m.

Over the past week, members of the St. Stephen RCMP and more than 250 people have been involved in a ground search for Williams.

That co-ordinated search has ended, RCMP said.

But Staff Sgt. Donna Shannon said police released the new photo as part of their continuing investigation and to encourage people to send in any video or photos they may have. She said anything could be helpful.

Williams is described as five feet eight inches tall and about 140 pounds, with short salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, knee-length dark shorts and white sneakers.

It appears these are the same clothes she is wearing in the released photo.

Could be disoriented

RCMP said in a statement that Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented. She is known to walk around town, often collecting bottles.

Her daughter told CBC News earlier in the week that Williams has a defined limp after she received surgery about 10 months ago for a broken hip.

RCMP are asking residents and business owners to check their properties for any signs that Williams might have been there.

They also ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing woman or anyone who may have seen her since July 7 to please get in touch with them.