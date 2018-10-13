Skip to Main Content
Police searching for missing Moncton woman
Dausha Marie MacArthur was last seen near Mountain Road on Oct. 10

Dausha Marie MacArthur is described as being approximately five feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with a slender build, black hair and green eyes. (RCMP)

RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 27-year-old woman from Moncton.

Dausha Marie MacArthur was last seen in downtown Moncton near Mountain Road on Oct. 10 just after 11 a.m.. She was reported missing on Oct. 11.

Police say they have followed up on several leads, but have been unable to locate her.

MacArthur is described as being approximately five feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with a slender build, black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.

