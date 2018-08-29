Skip to Main Content
Missing 24-year-old woman, daughter found safe, RCMP say

A 24-year-old Moncton woman and her seven-year-old daughter, who were reported missing for close to two weeks, have been found safe, according to Codiac Regional RCMP.

The two were reported missing on Aug. 20 and were found safe on Tuesday. 

The RCMP also thanked the public for their assistance in locating her.

