Missing 24-year-old woman, daughter found safe, RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter, who were reported missing earlier this week, have been found safe, according to Codiac Regional RCMP.
The two were reported missing on Aug. 20 and were found safe on Tuesday.
The RCMP also thanked the public for their assistance in locating her.