Police seek public's help finding Fredericton man

A 27-year-old man from Fredericton is missing, according to a news release from the Fredericton Police Force.

Tyler William Vrolyk was last seen near Waterloo Row and reported missing Monday.

Vrolyk is six foot two inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Fredericton Police at 506-460-2300 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.