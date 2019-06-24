Sackville man missing in B.C. after canoe trip

The search for a Sackville man, who has been missing in British Columbia for a week after he failed to return from a canoe trip, resumed Monday, say Sunshine Coast RCMP.

Thomas Hines, 26, was reported missing on June 18 after his empty canoe was found on Waugh Lake in Egmont, about 125 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, said Const. Karen Whitby.

He was last seen alone around 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. the day before by a friend who had been with him on the canoe, she said.

Whitby said police are "under the impression that he is potentially drowned and is in the lake" after search crews recovered his backpack, a shirt believed to be his, as well as pair of flip-flops in the water.

His family and friends have been notified, she said.

RCMP and the Sunshine Coast and Squamish search and rescue crews have spent several days scouring Waugh Lake and the shoreline for Thomas Hines, who has been missing since June 18. (Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue/Facebook)

The RCMP's underwater recovery team returned to the site Monday morning with sonar equipment.

Members of the Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue and Squamish Search and Rescue also continue to scour the lake and shoreline.

Swims in the lake

Hines went to Tantramar Regional High School and studied at Dalhousie University, according to his Facebook page. He recently moved to the Egmont area.

He was working at a campground resort and was known to enjoy swimming in the lake, said Whitby.

RCMP and search crews began looking for him as soon as he was reported missing. The extensive search by water, land and air was suspended over the weekend so they could retrieve the sonar equipment.

Hines is described as being white, five feet and eight inches tall about 180 pounds with a stocky build. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and is clean shaven.

He may have been wearing khaki cargo shorts and a button-up black and brown shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.