Police seek two missing teens, believe they may be together

The St. Stephen RCMP are asking for the public's help locating two missing teenagers.

Margaret "Maggie" Jean Marie Kiley, 14, of St. Andrews was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 13 at around 2 p.m. in St. Andrews.

She is described as five feet one inch tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with black and red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, light coloured jeans and black shoes.

Demetry Wright,13, of Chamcook was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 13, at about 4 p.m., in Chamcook.

He is described as being approximately four feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. A clothing description is not available.

Police believe the two could be together.

Both of the teens were reported missing in early November of this year and were later found safe.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing teens is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030.