Bathurst quarry search yields no signs of missing teenage girl

Nothing was found Wednesday during a ground search for a Bathurst teenager who disappeared more than a week ago.

Police and search and rescue workers combed an area around a quarry near the intersection of St. Anne Street and Route 11, Luc Foulem, spokesperson for the City of Bathurst, said in an interview.

As of about 4 p.m., nothing had been found that would lead to the discovery of Madison Roy-Boudreau, who was last seen getting into a grey pickup truck in the city on the morning of May 11.

The quarry site became of interest to police through their investigation so far, and the plan was to continue searching the area Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, Foulem said.

"With the number of people on site, the work that is done is quite detailed, and sometimes it might be considered as being slow, but is a very painstaking, very detailed approach to making the search because, you know, we're also looking for any type of any evidence that will lead us to a path to finding Madison."

Crews could be seen searching the area of a quarry in west Bathurst for signs of Madison Roy-Boudreau on Wednesday. (François Vigneault/Radio-Canada)

On Tuesday, Bathurst Police Chief Stéphane Roy said the force was investigating Roy-Boudreau's disappearance as suspicious, adding the truck she was seen getting into has been seized and is in the force's possession.

Roy also said an Amber Alert in response to Roy-Boudreau's disappearance wasn't issued because the four criteria that the RCMP recommend be met first were not met in this case.

Foulem said one of the four criteria had not been met in the case of Roy-Boudreau's disappearance but declined to say which one.

Bathurst police, the RCMP, Acadie-Chaleur and Miramichi ground search and rescue and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization took part in the quarry search, Foulem said.

Foulem would not say exactly where Roy-Boudreau was last seen, or whether any further information has been learned about the pickup truck that was seized.

"Again, that's part of the investigation and we cannot comment," he said.

Foulem said he will provide another update on the search for Roy-Boudreau on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., unless a major development happens, in which case Roy will make a statement to the news media.

Roy-Boudreau is five feet four inches tall and 119 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage pants and silver shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Force at 506-548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.