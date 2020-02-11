Police asking for help in finding missing Riverview teen

Codiac RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Riverview.

Emily Mullen was last seen near Centennial Park in Moncton around 7 p.m. Monday and was reported missing later that evening, police say.

Mullen stands five-feet-four-inches and weighs about 99 pounds with long blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater, black jeans, a black Carhartt Toque and white Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.