Skip to Main Content
Police asking for help in finding missing Riverview teen
New Brunswick

Police asking for help in finding missing Riverview teen

Codiac RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Riverview. 

Emily Mullen was last seen Monday evening in Moncton

CBC News ·
RCMP say Emily Mullen, 14, was last seen Monday evening near Centennial Park. (RCMP)

Codiac RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Riverview. 

Emily Mullen was last seen near Centennial Park in Moncton around 7 p.m. Monday and was reported missing later that evening, police say.

Mullen stands five-feet-four-inches and weighs about 99 pounds with long blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater, black jeans, a black Carhartt Toque and white Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.

RCMP say Emily Mullen, 14, was last seen Monday evening near Centennial Park. (RCMP)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|