Police search for missing 13-year-old boy in Fredericton

The Fredericton Police Force is asking the public to help locate a missing teen in New Brunswick's capital.

Cohen Leonard Rodgerson was last seen at 12 p.m. Monday near the Nashwaaksis Middle School on Fulton Avenue, on the city's north side.

The 13-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday.

He is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. The teen has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a burgundy hoodie and carrying a black backpack.