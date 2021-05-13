Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Bathurst police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old

CBC News ·
Fourteen-year-old Madison Roy Boudreau was reported missing earlier this week. (Bathurst Police Force)

The Bathurst Police Force is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teenager in the Bathurst area.

Madison Roy Boudreau, 14, was last seen Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.

"Family and friends have been without news since," police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the teen hasn't been to school since Monday. 

