Bathurst police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old
The Bathurst Police Force is asking for the public's assistance help locating a missing teenager in the Bathurst area who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning.
Madison Roy Boudreau, 14, was last seen Tuesday morning
Madison Roy Boudreau, 14, was last seen Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.
"Family and friends have been without news since," police said in a Facebook post.
Police said the teen hasn't been to school since Monday.