Police find missing snowmobiler's Ski-Doo under water near Lamèque

The snowmobile belonging to a missing 29-year-old man was found underwater on Lamèque Island on Friday.

Police have been searching for Justin Savoie of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, who was driving the snowmobile and hasn't been seen since Monday morning.

A 2013 black Skidoo Renegade 800 with yellow stripes was found near the bridge on Route 113 between Haut-Lamèque and Lamèque, RCMP said.

The RCMP underwater recovery team is conducting a search at the scene.

Savoie was last was last seen Monday at a business on Rue de L'Église in the village where he lives on Lamèque Island. Police believe he was heading toward Lamèque or Tracadie.

He was reported missing on Thursday, police said.

Savoie is five feet nine inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and a beard and is bald. He also has a question mark tattooed on the left side of his face and other tattoos on his neck.