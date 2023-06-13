Pennfield man's case raises questions about need for dogs that can find human remains

A Saint John woman whose grandfather went missing in Pennfield nearly two years ago is raising questions about whether New Brunswick has enough search dogs trained in human remains detection and how decisions are made about when to use them.

Amanda Saia posted on social media, "it has been upsetting to see how some other missing persons cases in NB have been handled, as it seems many more resources have been able to be pulled in similar situations" to that of Paul Doughty, 76.

The Miramichi Police Force's decision to pay to bring in volunteer cadaver dog teams from the U.S. earlier this month to search for Brian Ahern, a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's, missing since April 29, prompted her post, she told CBC.

"I'm happy for the families that I've seen it happen to, including them," she stressed. "It's just the fact that it's not fair."

Doughty was last seen wearing a black and white plaid long-sleeved button-up shirt over a black T-shirt, blue jeans, grey sneakers, a camouflage baseball hat and a black cloth facemask, according to security video footage, RCMP have said. (RCMP)

The three-day search for Ahern, who disappeared after visiting a neighbour on foot, was unsuccessful. According to his son, RCMP subsequently sent a K-9 team for a couple of days last week, but failed to locate Ahern, or find any clues.

Told closest human remains RCMP dog in Alberta

Saia alleges Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP have repeatedly refused requests by her family to send an RCMP human remains detection dog team to search for her grandfather because the closest one is in Alberta and the force won't cover the travel expenses unless someone finds something to indicate Doughty is in the search area.

Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP have also refused to request the assistance of non-police cadaver dog teams, such as Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, according to Saia, saying the circumstances "didn't meet the requirements" to do so.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety also has an emergency management co-ordinator, who has a dog trained and certified in human remains detection and may be deployed "at the request of a police agency," a department spokesperson confirmed.

Saia says she realizes police can't send a specialized dog in every missing person case and acknowledges she doesn't know all of the circumstances in Ahern's case, but based on what she does know, argues it's not that different from her grandfather's.

RCMP would have a starting point to work from — Doughty's car was found abandoned in the woods, about 10 kilometres from where he was last seen on Aug. 18, 2021.

'He deserves a lot better'

"Who gets to decide which missing person is more important than another?" she said.

Doughty, a father of five and grandfather of nine, was the "kindest … warmest person in the world," said Saia.

"I'm certain he brought light into the life of everyone he met, and he just deserves a lot better than the efforts he has received," she said, in tears.

"He doesn't deserve to just be laying somewhere. … He deserves to be laid to rest."

Active, priority case

Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh did not respond directly to Saia's concerns about a human remains dog not being used, or to her criticisms of the investigation itself.

Saia says, for example, the RCMP did not request security video from the business where Doughty was last seen. They only sent up a helicopter four days after he was reported missing, she said, once the family obtained the security video, and only conducted a ground search about two weeks later, when the family pushed for the helicopter to be sent up again and his vehicle was located.

Doughty deserves to be laid to rest beside the 'love of his life,' his late wife Dorothy, said Saia. (Submitted by Amanda Saia)

Doughty's missing person file remains active and a priority for the RCMP, said Rogers-Marsh. Several resources and units have been deployed to assist in locating Doughty since he was reporting missing, she said, including the helicopter, ground search and rescue, police dog services, a drone and the underwater recovery team.

"The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP has received information and several tips that have all been looked into and followed up on. However, we have not been able to locate Mr. Doughty," Rogers-Marsh said in an emailed statement.

"We are continuing to ask the public for their assistance to help us locate Mr. Doughty and bring closure to his family."

12 RCMP human remains dogs across Canada

The RCMP has 12 human remains detection dogs "strategically located in divisions across Canada," said national RCMP spokesperson Amanda Perry. Four additional teams will begin training in August, she said.

She declined to disclose the locations or distribution, or say if any are in New Brunswick.

"It is a unique specialist profile that trains the dog teams to identify and locate human decomposition odour. HRD dogs can find scent at different stages of decomposition," Perry said in an emailed statement.

During the initial training course, each RCMP police dog is assigned a specialty profile, either narcotics, explosives or human remains, said spokesperson Amanda Perry. These odours are imprinted into the dogs. RCMP use only German shepherds. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

"It is important to note, that all of our current 138 general duty police service dogs can search for missing persons, deceased or alive," she added.

The general duty dog teams are also "strategically posted across the country," in undisclosed locations, and eight additional teams are currently in training, Perry said.

How do they decide when to dispatch a dog?

Asked how RCMP decide whether to use dogs to search in a case, she said if the lead investigator of a file, in consultation with the police dog services, determines a human remains detection dog is required, "efforts will be made to ... assist" regardless of the geographic location.

Perry declined to say if or when the national force calls in outside dog services to help.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety decides when and if to send the human remains canine team in response to a police request, said spokesperson Judy Désalliers.

"The factors and criteria would vary depending on the requesting agency," she said in an emailed statement.

"It is important to note that other emergency agencies have canine teams as well and this is taken into consideration," she added.

Successful identifications and recoveries have occurred many months after a person was last seen. - Judy Désailliers, Department of Justice and Public Safety

Cost is not a factor in the decision to deploy the team, said Désalliers. Costs, which can range from $250 to $400 a day to cover accommodations, meals and other travel-related expenses, are generally covered by the requesting agency, she said.

The human remains team was deployed to assist police, or fire agencies or the coroner a total of eight times in the past year, Désalliers said.

The department does not maintain any statistics on successful searches, but the probability that a dog will correctly identify human remains depends on a number of variables, including the amount of time that has passed, she said.

"Successful identifications and recoveries have occurred many months after a person was last seen."

'Best shot' within first year

"The best shot" at finding human remains on the surface is within the first year, according to Deborah Palman, a founding member and past president of the Maine Search and Rescue Dogs.

But "you can find them a long time" after, she said..

"I can think of several cases with abandoned vehicles that time went on and, you know, they finally got searched and the person's remains were found."

Doughty's case "would have been a good candidate" for a search in Maine, where search and rescue falls under the warden service, said Palman. "But we have the resources to do that.

"We could probably field six to eight dog teams and [cover] quite a bit of country, but you don't have that in New Brunswick."