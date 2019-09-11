32-year-old Saint John woman missing from Moncton

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman.

Christina Marr is from Saint John but disappeared in Moncton on Sunday and was reported missing on Tuesday, Staff Sgt. Constance Roussel said in a statement.

Marr was last seen near Bromley Avenue around 2 p.m.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her but have so far been unsuccessful," Roussel said Wednesday.

Marr is described as being five feet tall and about 112 pounds. She has brown medium-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.