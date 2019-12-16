Saint John man missing for 6 days

Travis Thomas, 31, has been missing since Dec. 10. (Saint John Police Force)

The Saint John Police Force is seeking the public's help in locating a local man who has been missing for six days.

Travis Thomas, 31, was last seen on Dec. 10, Jim Hennessy, a police force spokesman, said in a news release on Monday.

This is the longest Thomas has been gone without being in contact with his family and they are concerned, Hennessy told CBC News.

Thomas is described as being five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a slim build.

He has blue eyes and dark thinning hair.

Anyone who has seen Thomas or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.