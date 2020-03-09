Man missing from Saint John Regional Hospital

Saint John police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing from the hospital over the weekend.

David Ramsden, 41, was last seen at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in statement Monday afternoon.

"Mr. Ramsden has some health issues so his family and officers wish to locate him as soon as possible," said Hennessy, without elaborating.

Ramsden is described as being six feet tall and 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a black jacket with grey lined markings on the chest, arms and shoulders, and possibly white on the shoulder areas as well.

He could be driving a grey 2019 Chevrolet Malibu with a Nova Scotia licence plate, GKK 952.

Anyone who has seen Ramsden or knows where he might be is asked to call police at 648-3333.