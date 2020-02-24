Missing teenager found safe
A 14-year-old girl reported missing on March 10 has been found, RCMP say.
Missing 14-year-old found 'safe and sound'
A 14-year-old girl reported missing on March 10 has been found, RCMP say.
In a news release, police said the teenager was found "safe and sound."
RCMP thanked the public for their help.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.