Skip to Main Content
Missing teenager found safe
New Brunswick·New

Missing teenager found safe

A 14-year-old girl reported missing on March 10 has been found, RCMP say.  

Missing 14-year-old found 'safe and sound'

CBC News ·

A 14-year-old girl reported missing on March 10 has been found, RCMP say.  

In a news release, police said the teenager was found "safe and sound."

RCMP thanked the public for their help. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.