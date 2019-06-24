Water search for missing Sackville man continues in B.C.

A water search continues in British Columbia on Tuesday for a young New Brunswick man who has been missing for more than a week, say Sunshine Coast RCMP.

If crews can't locate Thomas Hines, 26, of Sackville by the end of the day, they will "determine next steps," Const. Karen Whitby said.

Hines, who recently moved to the Egmont area, was last seen June 17, canoeing alone on nearby Waugh Lake, about 125 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

He was reported missing the next day when his empty canoe was spotted.

Whitby said Hines was known to enjoy swimming in the lake, and search crews suspect he may have drowned.

The RCMP's underwater recovery team is using sonar equipment again Tuesday to scour the lake.

Members of the Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue and Squamish Search and Rescue are assisting in the extensive search that began June 18 by water, land and air.

They have recovered Hines's backpack, a shirt floating in the water and a pair of flip-flops.

Hines was working at a campground resort in the area, said Whitby.

He went to Tantramar Regional High School and studied at Dalhousie University, according to his Facebook page.