RCMP ask for public's help to find missing 16-year-old boy

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Moncton.

Police say Rylee Belanger was last seen on Atkinson Avenue in Moncton around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Belanger is five-foot-six and weighs about 143 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a light grey hoodie, a dark grey jacket with red sleeves, black shoes, a ball cap and red backpack.

He was reported missing Friday.

Anyone with information should call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.