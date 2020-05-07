RCMP search for missing Riverview woman

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a woman from Riverview who hasn't been seen since Tuesday evening.

Becky Lynn Pauley, 39, was reported missing to police Wednesday and officers have followed up on several leads to try to find her, but have so far been unsuccessful, Const. David Kenny said in a statement Thursday.

Her family and police are concerned for her well-being, he said.

Pauley is described as being approximately four feet nine inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds.

She has hazel eyes and long brown hair that she often wears in a ponytail, said Kenny.

RCMP said Pauley could be driving a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with New Brunswick licence plate JBC 645. (RCMP)

She was last seen wearing purple pyjama bottoms and a grey sweatshirt.

She could be driving a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with New Brunswick licence plate JBC 645, he said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.