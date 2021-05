RCMP searching for missing Riverside-Albert teen

Caledonia Region RCMP are searching for a missing Albert County teen.

Connor James Allan Wilbur, 14, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday on Forestdale Road in Riverside-Albert.

Wilbur is five-foot-five and 100 pounds. He has blue eyes and curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, beige pants and Tommy Hilfiger shoes.