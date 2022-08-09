Seventy-two-year-old Lucien Dubois left the Sunny Corner area on Friday, apparently intending to drive to Quebec, and his family hasn't heard from him since, RCMP say.

Dubois was captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Sunny Corner, near Miramichi, at about 3 p.m. Friday, according to an RCMP statement.

A resident of Pokemouche, in northeastern New Brunswick, reported interacting with an elderly man at their home on Highway 11. He matched Dubois's description, police said.

Dubois has a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented. Before leaving, he said he intended to travel back to his home in Quebec via Route 108.

Family are worried about Dubois, RCMP say. (Royal Mounted Canadian Police)

"Police and his family are concerned for his well-being," the police statement said.

Police described Dubois as about five feet five inches tall and 150 pounds. He is bald with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and short pants.

He is believed to be driving a grey Nissan Sentra.

"Police are releasing to the public the surveillance images captured on August 5 in Sunny Corner, in the hopes that it could help with identifying and locating him," read the statement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dubois is asked to contact the Sunny Corner RCMP at 506-843-9400.