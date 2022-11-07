Police now investigating missing person case as homicide

RCMP in New Brunswick are now investigating the disappearance of Brady Sherman-Tompkins as a homicide, while disclosing new information about where the man's remains may be.

Sherman-Tompkins was last seen on Aug. 29, 2019 in Richmond Settlement and had been living in Moncton at the time. He spoke by a phone to a family member four days later from an unknown location.

In October 2020, the RCMP's major crime unit deemed Sherman-Tompkins's disappearance as suspicious.

According to a police news release issued Monday, Sherman-Tompkins's remains may be in a wooded area between Carrolls Crossing and Berry Mills, N.B.

There also may be a burned vehicle connected to the investigation in the same area, said the release.

Police are releasing a map of the area and are asking those in the area to contact them if they find a burned vehicle, remains or personal belongings "or anything that could be suspicious."

Sherman-Tompkins was 25 at the time of his disappearance. He is described as about six feet seven inches and 141 pounds, and has a slim build, short brown hair, blue eyes and braces.