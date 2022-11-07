Police now investigating missing person case as homicide
RCMP believe the man's remains may be somwhere between Carrolls Crossing and Berry Mills, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick are now investigating the disappearance of Brady Sherman-Tompkins as a homicide, while disclosing new information about where the man's remains may be.
Sherman-Tompkins was last seen on Aug. 29, 2019 in Richmond Settlement and had been living in Moncton at the time. He spoke by a phone to a family member four days later from an unknown location.
In October 2020, the RCMP's major crime unit deemed Sherman-Tompkins's disappearance as suspicious.
According to a police news release issued Monday, Sherman-Tompkins's remains may be in a wooded area between Carrolls Crossing and Berry Mills, N.B.
There also may be a burned vehicle connected to the investigation in the same area, said the release.
Police are releasing a map of the area and are asking those in the area to contact them if they find a burned vehicle, remains or personal belongings "or anything that could be suspicious."
Sherman-Tompkins was 25 at the time of his disappearance. He is described as about six feet seven inches and 141 pounds, and has a slim build, short brown hair, blue eyes and braces.