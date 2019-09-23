Missing man from Miramichi found, police say
A 53-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Miramichi Police Force.
The 53-year-old man was last seen on Sept. 17
A 53-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Miramichi Police Force.
The Miramichi man was last seen on Sept. 17 and was located Friday afternoon in Moncton, police said in a news release.
The Miramichi Police Force thanked the public for its assistance in locating the man.