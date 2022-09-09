Anonymous donor offers $65K reward for info on missing St. Mary's First Nation woman

Fredericton police say an anonymous donor has put up a $65,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the discovery of a woman who went missing on the city's north side last December.

Erin Brooks, 38, was last seen at the Smoke Shop on St. Mary's First Nation on Dec. 27, 2021. Months later police announced her disappearance was deemed suspicious and that officers were investigating the possibility of foul play.

Her disappearance has prompted numerous appeals for answers from the Wolastoqey community and a powwow was held to support Brooks's family.

The reward now being offered for information about her whereabouts was announced by the Fredericton Police Force in a news release issued Friday morning.

Police said the donor of the funds wished to remain anonymous, and the release did not provide new information on the investigation into the disappearance.

Erin Brooks, seen in security camera footage at the Smoke Shop, is described as between five foot two inches and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with bangs. (@CityFredPolice/Twitter)

Back in February, St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies said members of the community had contributed to a reward of $10,000 for anyone who provided information that leads to the discovery of Brooks.

She is described as being about five foot two inches tall and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with bangs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket and black boots.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fredericton police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.