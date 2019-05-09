'A lovely person:' Investigation continues into death of Saint John doctor

Police say it will be several days at least before they conclude their investigation into the death of Saint John doctor Louise Klipin.

Klipin's body was found Tuesday following an exhaustive missing person search of the Irving Nature Park and surrounding waters.

The search had been launched the previous evening.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday and a Saint John police spokesperson says they are now awaiting results.

The Irving Nature Park was closed for parts of Monday and Tuesday during an exhaustive air, sea and ground search for Klipin. Her body was found about noon on Tuesday. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

"We are still speaking to individuals relating to this case," said Sgt. Jay Henderson, head of the major crime unit. "The investigation is still very much active with scheduled interviews well into next week."

Klipin, who was 48, was a psychiatrist at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, she had previously practised in Clarenville, N.L., and had also done some teaching at Memorial University in St. John's and in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she received her medical training.

After Klipin's body was discovered, her partner, Tony Klipin, thanked search and rescue volunteers, police and firefighters, for their support, professionalism and kindness.

Active in uptown life

Tony Klipin, a furniture-maker and artist, went on to urge anyone who is depressed or in distress to reach out for help.

The couple owned a condo in the city centre and, according to family friend David Duplisea, had become central figures in the uptown.

Duplisea who is CEO of the Saint John Region Chamber, described Louise Klipin as quiet, soft and sincere.

"She was a lovely person," he said. "It's very shocking to everyone."

Duplisea said she had become a Canadian since arriving in Saint John.

Online photographs show the couple standing beside a Mountie in serge while wearing red "Strong and Free" T-shirts.

"She was very excited and very happy with that, and looking forward to life in Saint John. She loved living in Saint John."