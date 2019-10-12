RCMP looking for 28-year-old man missing from Bouctouche

The RCMP is asking for the public's help to find a 28-year-old man from Bouctouche.

Police say Luc Richard was last seen early Saturday morning at 12:40 p.m. near his residence on John Avenue in Bouctouche. He was reported missing shortly after that.

Richard is five-foot-10 and weighs 121 pounds, according to police.

He has brown hair, blue eyes and wears classes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, track pants and Nike sneakers.

Police say they are concerned about his well-being.

The RCMP says he may headed toward the Shediac area and has been known to hitchhike.