Body identified as Saint John woman reported missing Saturday

A body found in Saint John's north end this week has been identified as Courtney MacKenzie, who hadn't been seen since May 2.

In a news release Thursday, Saint John police said they are still awaiting the results of an autopsy done on the 27-year-old.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, the release said.

On Tuesday, police reported they discovered a body on Victoria Street, in the city's north end. They didn't say at the time whether foul play was suspected.

Last Saturday, the Saint John police said they were looking for help finding MacKenzie, who'd last been seen in the area of Kennedy Street and Kennedy Place.