Missing 28-year-old Moncton woman found safe, say RCMP
A 28-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing has been found safe, say Codiac Regional RCMP.
Woman had been reported missing on Sunday
A 28-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing has been found safe, say Codiac Regional RCMP.
The woman had been reported missing on Sunday but had not been heard from since July 30.
On Monday, RCMP issued a release, requesting the public's help in locating her.
On Tuesday, Cpl. David Swansburg announced she had been located.