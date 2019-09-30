Skip to Main Content
Missing 37-year-old Moncton woman found safe
New Brunswick

Missing 37-year-old Moncton woman found safe

A 37-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing on Saturday was found safe, according to the Codiac Regional RCMP.

The RCMP thanked the public for their help in locating the woman.

The missing Moncton woman who was reported missing on Sept. 28 was located the following day. (David Bell/CBC)

The woman hadn't been heard from since Sept. 26 around 7:30 p.m.

RCMP issued a release on Sept. 28 asking for the public's assistance to locate her.

Police said she was located safe on Sunday.

