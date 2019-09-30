Missing 37-year-old Moncton woman found safe
A 37-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing on Saturday was found safe, according to the Codiac Regional RCMP.
The RCMP thanked the public for their help in locating the woman.
A 37-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing on Saturday was found safe, according to the Codiac Regional RCMP.
The woman hadn't been heard from since Sept. 26 around 7:30 p.m.
RCMP issued a release on Sept. 28 asking for the public's assistance to locate her.
Police said she was located safe on Sunday.