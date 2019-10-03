Missing 30-year-old Moncton woman found
A Moncton woman who was reported missing on Oct. 1 has been found safe, Codiac Regional RCMP say.
The woman was found safe on Oct. 2
The 30-year-old woman was last seen shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 in central Moncton.
Police released a statement on Wednesday that the woman was found safe.
The RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in locating the woman.