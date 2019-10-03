Skip to Main Content
Missing 30-year-old Moncton woman found
A Moncton woman who was reported missing on Oct. 1 has been found safe, Codiac Regional RCMP say.

The woman was found safe on Oct. 2

The RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in finding the woman. (David Bell/CBC)

A Moncton woman who was reported missing on Sept. 30 has been found safe, Codiac Regional RCMP say.

The 30-year-old woman was last seen shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 in central Moncton.

Police released a statement on Wednesday that the woman was found safe.

The RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in locating the woman. 

