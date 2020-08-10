RCMP seek help finding Moncton woman missing since Friday

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a Moncton woman who has been missing since Friday.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Patricia Ann Legere, 45, of Moncton, is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP. (RCMP)

Patricia Ann Legere, 45, was last seen in the area of Bromley Avenue at approximately 8 p.m., and was reported missing to police Sunday, Const. David Kenny said in a news release Monday.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful," he said.

"Police and her family are concerned for her well-being."

Legere is described as being five feet tall, about 150 pounds, with a medium build.

She has blue eyes and long, straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white- and red-striped tank top with black leggings, and was carrying a black backpack, said Kenny.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Legere is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.