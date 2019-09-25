RCMP search for missing 43-year-old woman from Moncton

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Moncton woman.

Melissa Manning, 43, was last seen on Sept. 18 around 1:30 p.m. on MacLaren Street.

She was reported missing to RCMP on Sept. 24.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful and there is concern for her well-being," Const. Guy Forcier said in a news release.

Manning is described as being five feet nine inches tall and about 143 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and grey sneakers and was carrying a black purse. She also had a cat in a pet carrier and her pet chinchilla with her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Manning, or who may have seen her since the afternoon of Sept. 18, is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.