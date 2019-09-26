Missing 43-year-old Moncton woman found safe, say RCMP
A 43-year-old Moncton woman who had been missing for more than a week has been located "safe and sound," say Codiac Regional RCMP.
The woman hadn't been seen since Sept. 18.
On Wednesday, the RCMP issued a release, requesting the public's help in locating her.
By Thursday afternoon, Const. Guy Forcier announced she had been found.