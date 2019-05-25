RCMP seek public's help to find missing Moncton woman
A 24-year-old Moncton woman is missing, according to a news release from the Codiac Regional RCMP. The woman, Josée Delarosbil, was last on May 19 on High Street around 9:30 p.m.
Delarosbil is 5-8 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a ball cap.
She has blue eyes and brown hair. Her hair is shaved on one side.
Anyone with information should contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.
