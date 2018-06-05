Missing Moncton teen found safe
A 16-year-old teenager from Moncton who was reported missing on Friday was found safe, according to the Codiac Regional RCMP.
16-year-old reported missing to police Friday has now been located safe and sound
The teen hadn't been seen since Thursday morning.
RCMP issued a release on Saturday asking for the public's assistance to find him.
Police said he was located safe on Sunday.