Missing Moncton teen found safe
A 16-year-old teenager from Moncton who was reported missing on Friday was found safe, according to the Codiac Regional RCMP. 

A Moncton teen reported missing to police on Friday was found safe and sound, RCMP said on Sunday. (CBC)

The teen hadn't been seen since Thursday morning.

RCMP issued a release on Saturday asking for the public's assistance to find him. 

Police said he was located safe on Sunday. 

