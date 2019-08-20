RCMP ask public's help finding 15-year-old Moncton boy

Codiac RCMP say they are trying to find Ryan Mazerolle, 15, of Moncton, who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Mazerolle was last seen on Reade Street.

Police said they have followed up on several leads to try to locate him but have not been successful.

Mazerolle is five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing blue jeans and Nike high-top sneakers when he disappeared.

Anyone with any information about Mazerolle's whereabouts is asked to call Codiac RCMP.