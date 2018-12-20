RCMP search for 2 missing Moncton men

RCMP in Moncton have issued separate pleas for the public's help in locating two Moncton men.

Police are looking for 43-year-old Shane Oulton, who was last seen on Dec. 11 on Humphrey Street.

Police said they have followed up on several leads to locate Oulton but have been unable to find him.

Oulton is 5'7", 150 pounds and has brown hair.

Police are also searching for 35-year-old Shawn Kelly Setera. He has been missing since Dec. 18 and was last seen on MacBeth Avenue.

Setera is 5'10", 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown or possibly reddish hair. Setera used to live in Alberta before moving to Moncton.

Anyone with information about Oulton or Setera are asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.