Police seek help locating missing Moncton man

Moncton RCMP are for the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Skylar Kevin Surrette of Moncton was last seen Thursday in the area of Broadview Avenue, Codiac RCMP say. He was reported missing Friday.

Surrette is described as six feet one inch tall and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short hair. He has multiple face tattoos, including the word "Ambition" along his hairline and the word "Respect" over his right eye. He also has a red star under the corner of his right eyes as well as two tears and a crown under the corner of his left eye.

He was last seen wearing shorts, a black Under Armour sweater, a black ball hat and sneakers.

Anyone with information about Surette's whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.