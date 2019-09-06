Police searching for 76-year-old Moncton man

Moncton police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 76-year-old man from Moncton.

Gerald (Gerry) Leblanc was last seen near Clark Street in the city around 8 a.m. on Monday.

He was reported missing on Wednesday.

Leblanc stands five feet six inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white baseball cap, black boots and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400