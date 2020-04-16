Body of missing Moncton man found in landfill

A missing 51-year-old Moncton man has been found dead, according to Codiac Regional RCMP.

Charles Pitre was last seen April 9 in Moncton and was reported missing two days later. His body was discovered at a nearby landfill around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement issued Thursday.

Some of Pitre's belongings were found near a dumpster in the downtown, prompting a search of the landfill by members of the RCMP's special tactical operations team along with employees from the SouthEast Regional Service Commission.

Police were able to get a positive identification, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death.

An officer said Thursday night police may have additional details to share Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.