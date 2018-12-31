RCMP looking for 2 missing 14-year-old girls

Codiac Regional RCMP are looking for two teenaged girls who have gone missing for the second time in less than a week.

Serenity Rayne Brown — who also uses the surname Messervey — and Lindsay Chyanne Steeve were first reported missing on Dec. 27. They were found on Dec. 29 and were reported missing again on Monday, according to police.

Serenity Rayne Brown (Messervey), 14, was last seen on Augusta Terrace on Dec. 30. (RCMP)

Police believe the two are together. Officers have made several attempts to locate them, but so far have been unsuccessful.

Brown is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green hair and brown eyes and RCMP say she was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black leggings.

Steeves is five feet three inches tall and weighs about 136 pounds. She has blue eyes and long red hair and RCMP say she was last seen wearing a black and white striped jacket with a black sweatshirt and black leggings.

Lindsay Chyanne Steeves, 14, was also last seen on Augusta Terrace. She is believed to be with Serenity Brown. (RCMP)

Both girls were last seen Dec. 30 around 4:45 p.m. on Augusta Terrace in Moncton, according to a Dec. 31 news release from the RCMP.

Anyone with information about the missing girls is asked to call the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.