Police searching for 15-year-old Moncton boy

RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy from Moncton.

Benjamin Blanchard was last seen just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 on Myers Street in Moncton. He was reported missing to the RCMP on Oct. 13.

Police say they have followed up on several leads but have been unable to locate him.

He is described as approximately five-foot-six and 130 pounds, He has green eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey and blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt.

Anyone with information about Benjamin's whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.