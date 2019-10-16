15-year-old Moncton boy reported missing, say RCMP

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a 15-year-old boy missing from Moncton.

Ryan Mazerolle was last seen on Monday on Reade Street and was reported missing the same day, Staff Sgt. Constance Roussel said in a statement Wednesday.

Police believe he's still in the Moncton area, but they have followed up on several leads and haven't been able to find him yet, she said.

Ryan is five feet seven inches tall and about 135 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 506-857-2400.