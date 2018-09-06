Skip to Main Content
Codiac RCMP search for 17-year-old

17-year-old Matthew Alexander Collette was last seen on Dominion Street in Moncton. Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

The family of Matthew Alexander Collette, 17, is concerned about his well-being, police say. (RCMP)

RCMP in Moncton are looking for 17-year-old Matthew Alexander Collette, who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning. 

He was last seen on Dominion Street, and police say his family is concerned for his well-being. 

Collette is five feet six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is ask to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. 

