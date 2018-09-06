Codiac RCMP search for 17-year-old

RCMP in Moncton are looking for 17-year-old Matthew Alexander Collette, who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

He was last seen on Dominion Street, and police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Collette is five feet six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is ask to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.