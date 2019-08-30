Skip to Main Content
St. Stephen mother and toddler son missing
New Brunswick

A mother and her two-year-old son from St. Stephen are missing, according to a news release from RCMP.

They were last seen on Maple Street in St. Stephen at 4:30 a.m. Thursday

Cecilia Stephenson has reddish blond hair and was last seen on Maple Street in St. Stephen on Thursday. (Submitted by RCMP)

The 25-year-old woman, Cecilia Stephenson, was last seen at a home on Maple Street in St. Stephen at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

RCMP said they believe she left the home before 8 a.m. with her son, Kendrick Porter. 

Stephenson is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has reddish-blond hair and green eyes. Porter has brown eyes and brown hair. 

The mother and son may be in a black 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the New Brunswick licence plate CPV 824, RCMP said. 

Kendrick Porter, 2, is missing along with his mom Cecilia Stephenson. (Submitted by RCMP)

 

