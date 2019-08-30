St. Stephen mother and toddler son missing

A mother and her two-year-old son from St. Stephen are missing, according to a news release from RCMP.

The 25-year-old woman, Cecilia Stephenson, was last seen at a home on Maple Street in St. Stephen at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

RCMP said they believe she left the home before 8 a.m. with her son, Kendrick Porter.

Stephenson is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has reddish-blond hair and green eyes. Porter has brown eyes and brown hair.

The mother and son may be in a black 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the New Brunswick licence plate CPV 824, RCMP said.